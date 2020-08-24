National

SA to boost pandemic response centre

By AAP Newswire

South Australia will double the size of its pandemic control centre with plans to keep it up and running for the next two years.

The centre will grow from 40 to about 80 staff giving it the capacity to operate 24 hours a day if necessary.

It currently co-ordinates SA Health's response to the COVID-19 crisis including the management of hotel quarantine arrangements and contact tracing and testing when infections are identified.

Health Minister Stephen Wade says the expansion is an indication that Australia will continue to deal with the pandemic for some time.

"We are in this for the long haul, and want to ensure we have a sustainable workforce equipped with the tools they need to fight COVID-19 on all fronts," Mr Wade said on Monday.

"We know COVID-19 is not going to disappear anytime soon and while it may seem we are in the recovery phase, we need to be prepared for any number of scenarios by responding quickly to new cases, working to keep the community safe and ultimately, rebuilding our economy."

The state government said while it had considered a number of possible scenarios over the coming months, there was nothing currently to suggest that any particular time was looming as significant in the continued fight against the disease.

