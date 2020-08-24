National

Sydney park slasher mentally ill: Crown

By AAP Newswire

Shannon Morrison (file image) - AAP

A pharmacology manager accused of intentionally slashing and stabbing seven teenagers in a Sydney park ought to be found not guilty by mental illness, a prosecutor has told a jury.

"It's not a submission I make lightly," Fiona Gray told the Downing Centre District Court jury on Monday.

"But it is a submission based on the evidence before you."

The jury has heard a psychiatrist's uncontested evidence that Shannon Brett Morrison, 35, was suffering from schizophrenia when he attacked the youths - aged 15 to 19 - in Turramurra's Cameron Park in January 2015.

After slashing one boy in the neck, Morrison shoved his flick knife so deep into a 15-year-old girl her lung was punctured.

All up, seven teens were wounded including one with a superficial cut.

The project manager who moonlighted as a lecturer at the University of NSW wouldn't have appreciated the wrongfulness of his actions due to persecutory beliefs and paranoia, Ms Gray said, summarising the expert evidence.

"It's not a reasonable response to get out a knife and stab someone unless you're mentally ill," she said, pointing out the towering Morrison didn't yell out or walk away from the smaller teens.

"The overwhelming evidence - indeed, the only evidence in this trial in relation to that issue - is that he was (mentally ill)."

Morrison pleaded not guilty to six charges of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, one charge of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one charge of possessing a prohibited weapon, being the knife.

He has accepted he was highly intoxicated after leaving a boozy three-course dinner with a former colleague and walking with her into the park.

But Morrison was suffering from a longstanding paranoid delusional mental illness at the time and therefore isn't criminally responsible, his barrister Phillip Boulten SC has argued.

While being arrested, Morrison yelled at police to shoot him and thrashed about as paramedics treated him.

The jury has also heard evidence that the full-time manager slept with a knife by his bed and had bought spyware out of concern colleagues at his clinical trial company were talking behind his back.

The Hornsby man had been installing a seventh CCTV camera in his two-bedroom apartment on the day of the attack.

Morrison told the court last week he felt terrible for what had happened.

"My job is to help people with cancer."

Mr Boulten will address the jury later on Monday.

