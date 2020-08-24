National

Health regulator confirms e-cigarette ban

By AAP Newswire

A woman smoking an electronic cigarette (file image) - AAP

Australia's health regulator has formalised a ban on e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, rejecting suggestions they present a safer alternative for smokers and people trying to quit.

In a final decision published on Monday, the Theraputic Goods Administration said it was not satisfied so-called HTPs offered any public health benefit.

"I do not consider that HTPs would make a significant contribution to population harm reduction," the administrator said.

"I consider that maintaining the current scheduling for HTPs is necessary to protect public health from the risks associated with introducing a new nicotine product for non-therapeutic use."

The administrator pointed out that should smokers wish to use e-cigarettes containing nicotine to kick the habit, they could still apply for a prescription to do so.

