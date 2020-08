‘Vicious cycle’ of shortages at aged home

A "vicious cycle" of staff and protective equipment shortages, as well as sub-optimal infection control practices, contributed to the COVID-19 outbreak at Sydney's Newmarch House, a review has found.

The outbreak at the Anglicare-run nursing home started on April 11 and was declared over on June 15. In that time 19 residents died, with 17 of the deaths directly attributed to COVID-19.

There were 71 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in residents and staff members during the outbreak.

The independent review found at the time, no other residentialagedcarehomeinAustraliahadexperiencedanoutbreakof suchmagnitude.

Professor Lyn Gilbert and Adjunct Professor Alan Lilly were in June asked to undertake the review by the federal government and on Monday released their final report highlighting a lackofconsistentexpert guidance on infection preventionand control at the nursing home.

The report found the lack of this advice at the start of the outbreak led to inconsistentuseof personal protective equipment.

"ThroughoutApril 2020,COVID-19casesamongresidentsandstaff continuedto increase,fuelling aviciouscycleofstaff andPPEshortages,sub-optimal infection preventionand controlpractice, infectionsource-controlandtheresultingincreaseinworkloadandCOVID-19 transmission," the report said.

A lack of physical distancing between staff during meal breaks, at meetings, and when sharing transport to and from work also led to the rapid depletion in staff numbers.

"ThesebreachesofphysicaldistancingwereundoubtedlyresponsibleforsomestaffbeinginfectedwithCOVID-19butamuchgreaternumberwerequarantinedbutdidnotbecomeinfected," the report said.

Some 10 different agencies were called to help boost staff numbers but their skills and experience were found to be variable and their availability unpredictable.

The professors also found some employees were not aware COVID-19 was present at Newmarch House and left soon after arriving for duty.

There was a lack of clarity between the different agencies, which the review found created confusion for the Anglicare board and managers.

Medical care at the nursing home was delivered as a hospital-in-the-home program, which the review found has advantages forelderlyresidents but its implementation was compromised by inadequate staffing and support.

But Anglicare "sparednoeffortorexpense" inrespondingto one of the "most significant crises" to occur in residential aged care in Australia.

NSW Health responded to the review saying its outbreak response was "prompt" and delivered in the absence of firm action from Newmarch House or Anglicare.

The department said the lack of preparedness at residential aged care facilities - seen in Newmarch House and in Victoria - prompted NSW Health to step in and ensure aged care facilities can demonstrate they have comprehensive outbreak plans.

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the department has since developed a protocol to make sure there is clarity around leadership at aged care facilities if an outbreak was to happen again.

"Clearly there were some major concerns at the time that the structure at Newmarch House and Anglicare was not sufficient to be able to respond in a way that was necessary," he told reporters on Monday.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said authorities have to learn from what's happened to help stop it from happening again.

"All of us still feel for the relatives and obviously the patients of Newmarch who experienced such trauma and of course, our hearts continue to go out to them," she told reporters.

Federal Aged Care Minister Richard Colbeck also responded to the report.

"We continue to integrate the learnings from Newmarch and infections in Victoria into the national response as outbreaks occur," he said in a statement.