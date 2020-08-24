National

Man charged with Sunshine Coast murder

By AAP Newswire

Police tape (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A man charged with the murder of a Sunshine Coast woman left to die on the side of a road will remain behind bars after his matter was mentioned in court.

Dylan Alexander Wilson, 34, did not appear in Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Monday.

The Burnside man was charged on Saturday afternoon following the death of Aysha Baty in the early morning.

The 31-year-old Buddina woman was found lying on the roadside with head and chest injuries on Matthew Street in Nambour.

She died at the scene and her accused murderer was found nearby and arrested.

Police said the precise cause of her death remained unclear but a number of weapons had been found at the scene.

Wilson was not able to apply for bail because of the serious nature of the charge and the matter was adjourned for a committal mention in October.

Latest articles

Sport

Butts makes AFL debut in Crows’ loss to Cats

Shepparton product Jordon Butts got a chance to spread his wings for the Adelaide today when he made his AFL debut. The 2018 Bears premiership player donned the Crows’ jumper for the first time in Adelaide’s gallant loss to Geelong. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

A touch of Simpkin in North Melbourne’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round is always a special time of the year for the AFL’s indigenous players. But for Mooroopna product Jy Simpkin, this year’s round of celebration means that little bit more. The North Melbourne midfielder — along with...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Archard accepts gift with glee

If Rhys Archard has learnt one lesson better than most in racing; it is to never look a gift horse in the mouth. Especially when the gift is a horse. Free. Not just to train, but to own. But if the gift is a six-year-old gelding called Reggae Roc, with...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire