Senate work impacted by state health rules

States and territories need to take greater steps to ensure coronavirus restrictions don't impede the work of federal politicians, the Senate president has declared.

The Senate and House of Representatives are meeting under strict health and social distancing rules, with some senators and members taking part in proceedings via videolink for the first time.

The arrangements will be reviewed at the end of the sitting fortnight.

Senate President Scott Ryan told the chamber he did not wish to criticise commonwealth and state health officials but said controls on the movement of senators challenged an important principle.

"The restrictions on movements currently in place under various state and territory health orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now clearly impacting on the ability of senators to undertake parliamentary work and in some cases even attend parliamentary proceedings," he said.

Each state and territory has a different set of protocols applying to MPs returning from Canberra, mostly including quarantining and testing.

Senator Ryan said while these were not normal times, even in his home city of Melbourne people could travel for work.

He said senators were effectively being prevented from being able to vote in the chamber - which was fundamental - and participate in other ways.

He said the ability of parliamentarians to hold the government to account was even more important in times of crisis.

He hoped the current rules would not set a precedent for the future, especially the strict health checks applying in the ACT, which is home to Parliament House.

Labor Senate leader Penny Wong said the review into parliamentary protocols should consider whether independent health advice is sought.

"Parliamentary democracy needs a parliament - it is not an optional extra," she said.

Greens senator Rachel Siewert said other workplaces had been adapting to the pandemic and parliament had been slow to make changes.

Senator Ryan said the key factor in him agreeing to the cancellation of the sitting in the first fortnight of August was that more than three-quarters of senators would not have been available, making it impossible to get a quorum.

Greens senator Larissa Waters made history becoming the first senator to address the chamber on video during a debate on a bill to allow the Northern Territory to keep two lower house seats.

The Queenslander said the change meant the parliament "finally enters the 21st century".