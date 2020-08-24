Senate president sounds quarantine warning

States and territories have been warned they are setting a dangerous precedent by restricting the movement of federal politicians.

Senate President Scott Ryan says coronavirus quarantine measures are undermining parliamentary democracy.

"The restrictions on movements currently in place under various state and territory health orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now clearly impacting on the ability of senators to undertake parliamentary work and in some cases even attend parliamentary proceedings," Senator Ryan said on Monday.

Federal parliament has returned after a 10-week hiatus with coronavirus precautions in place.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the rules parliament was meeting under - including mask-wearing, extra hygiene measures, videoconferencing and quarantining for returning members - were "unthinkable months ago".

"It's important that we meet - to assert our hope for the future, to take further action needed to protect the lives and livelihoods of Australians, and to affirm that whatever we face as a nation, our parliamentary democracy will function," Mr Morrison said.

A Queensland-based Labor MP left for a coronavirus test just hours after parliament resumed.

"Someone I spent time with is getting a test because someone in his household was at a contact tracing site on Monday last week," Terri Butler told AAP.

"So I'm getting tested as well to be extra cautious. No symptoms."

Ms Butler is self-isolating while she awaits her test result.

Some senators and members are taking part in parliamentary proceedings via videolink for the first time.

But Senator Ryan said senators were effectively being prevented from being able to vote in the chamber - which was fundamental - and participate in other ways.

He said the ability of parliamentarians to hold the government to account was even more important in times of crisis.

The parliamentary arrangements will be reviewed at the end of the sitting fortnight.

Labor Senate leader Penny Wong said the review into protocols should consider whether independent health advice is sought.

"Parliamentary democracy needs a parliament - it is not an optional extra," she said.

Greens senator Larissa Waters made history becoming the first senator to address the chamber on video.

The Queenslander said the change meant the parliament "finally enters the 21st century".

Labor deputy leader Richard Marles was among those who dialled in to quiz the prime minister during question time.