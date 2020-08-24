National

Labor MP leaves parliament for virus test

By AAP Newswire

Video-conferencing being used in the Senate. - AAP

A Queensland-based Labor MP has left federal parliament for a coronavirus test, just hours into the first sitting week in several months.

"Someone I spent time with is getting a test because someone in his household was at a contact tracing site on Monday last week," Terri Butler told AAP on Monday.

"So I'm getting tested as well to be extra cautious. No symptoms."

Ms Butler is self-isolating while she awaits her test result.

There are no travel restrictions for Queensland MPs to travel to Canberra for the sitting fortnight but they must quarantine for two weeks upon their return.

As parliament resumed earlier in the day, Senate President Scott Ryan delivered a warning about how coronavirus restrictions are threatening parliamentary democracy.

Senator Ryan said states and territories need to take greater steps to ensure coronavirus restrictions don't impede the work of federal politicians.

"The restrictions on movements currently in place under various state and territory health orders due to the COVID-19 pandemic are now clearly impacting on the ability of senators to undertake parliamentary work and in some cases even attend parliamentary proceedings," he told the upper house.

Senator Ryan said senators were effectively being prevented from being able to vote in the chamber - which was fundamental - and participate in other ways.

Even people in his home city of Melbourne could travel for work, he said.

The senator said the ability of parliamentarians to hold the government to account was even more important in times of crisis.

The Senate and House of Representatives are meeting under strict health and social distancing rules, with some senators and members taking part in proceedings via videolink for the first time.

The arrangements will be reviewed at the end of the sitting fortnight.

Labor Senate leader Penny Wong said the review into parliamentary protocols should consider whether independent health advice is sought.

"Parliamentary democracy needs a parliament - it is not an optional extra," she said.

Greens senator Larissa Waters made history becoming the first senator to address the chamber on video during a debate on a bill to allow the Northern Territory to keep two lower house seats.

The Queenslander said the change meant the parliament "finally enters the 21st century".

