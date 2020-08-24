Queenslanders urged to start wearing masks

Queenslanders are being encouraged to wear masks and get tested after the state recorded one new coronavirus case linked to a Brisbane detention centre cluster.

There are now 10 cases associated with Brisbane's Youth Detention Centre in Waco, bringing the state's number of active cases to 18.

The cluster has triggered a public health alert for 67 locations across the Greater Brisbane region, including Logan, to Ipswich.

Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young said on Monday she wouldn't make wearing a mask compulsory, but urged people to do so in crowded places.

"I think that this is the time because we know we have got the masks out," she told reporters.

Dr Young also recommended the protective equipment be worn by staff, visitors and patients at hospitals in the Metro North, South and at West Moreton Hospital.

The Greater Brisbane region is not a hotspot but it is a restricted area, she says.

Virus measures were tightened on Saturday with a maximum of 10 people allowed in a home or at outdoor gatherings.

Health Minister Steven Miles encouraged more people to go out and get tested.

"We need to test more people; 6834 tests in the last testing period is not enough for us to be assured that we are finding all of the cases that are out there."

Health authorities are still waiting to learn if there's a link between the detention centre outbreak and two Logan women who broke quarantine laws on visiting Melbourne in June.

All 130 young people at the Waco facility have been tested, with 16 out of its 500 staff yet to be checked, Dr Young said.

Police also continue to trace 92 children released from custody since July 22, with half of those undergoing testing.

"I'm being really, really cautious here. I think most of those are not a risk," Dr Young said.

Detention centre staff are due to be swapped out mid-week for an all-new workforce.

More than 100 people from the Department of Justice, with additional officers from police and corrective services, will come on board as current staff undergo quarantine.