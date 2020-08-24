Operative resigns over branch-stack claims

A backroom powerbroker has resigned from the Liberal Party in Victoria over a branch-stacking scandal.

Pressure is now mounting on two senior federal politicians tied to the allegations.

Party operative Marcus Bastiaan rejects the branch-stacking claims, but has quit the Liberals regardless.

"The ongoing leaking of years-old historic material is an unnecessary distraction from the Liberal Party and it is with that in mind that I have resigned," Mr Bastiaan said in a statement on Monday.

The allegations exposed by Nine's 60 Minutes program date back to 2016.

Assistant Treasurer Michael Sukkar and veteran MP Kevin Andrews are both feeling the heat after their offices were linked to the allegations.

Victoria's Liberal Party director Sam McQuestin demanded answers from both men.

"The party will be seeking full and detailed responses from party members who were named in the 60 Minutes report or who may be able to provide further information on relevant matters," Mr McQuestin told AAP.

"The party will decide urgently on immediate actions to be taken and will determine further measures having regard to the responses received and the findings of any further investigations."

Taxpayer-funded electorate staff were allegedly used by members of the party's ultra-conservative faction to recruit new members from ethnic communities and religious groups.

Secret recordings and leaked text messages also exposed plans to remove moderate state and federal politicians.

Mr Sukkar denied any involvement.

"I have never authorised taxpayer-funded staff to undertake party political activity outside of (parliamentary) policies and guidelines," he told AAP.

He's sought a review of staffing in his Deakin electorate office, dating back to 2013.

Former defence minister Kevin Andrews has also ordered a Department of Finance review and described the allegations as false.

"The suggestion that I would be coerced into making decisions on staffing arrangements in my electorate office by others is untrue," he said.

Labor is demanding Mr Sukkar resign from the ministry and Mr Andrews also be sanctioned.

But Treasurer Josh Frydenberg - the deputy leader of the Liberal Party - rejected suggestions either man should resign.

"What I saw last night was language and conduct that was of real concern," he said on Monday.

"The Liberal Party will conduct its own internal process on that."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison is under pressure to act after leading the charge against branch-stacking claims within the Labor Party earlier this year.

"We know what Scott Morrison thinks of branch stacking. In June this year he had a very clear view. He called it corruption," Labor frontbencher Stephen Jones told reporters.

"Scott Morrison should move to sack Michael Sukkar today."

Mr Morrison has argued the allegations are a matter for the Victorian branch.

Branch-stacking revelations that shook the Victorian Labor Party in June cost the scalps of three state government ministers.