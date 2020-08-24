National

Branch stacking allegations hit Vic Libs

By AAP Newswire

Senior federal government MPs have been linked to branch-stacking allegations within the Victorian Liberal party.

Taxpayer-funded electorate staff were used to recruit new members in a bid to out-vote moderates in the pre-selection process, a Nine investigation reported overnight.

Frontbencher Michael Sukkar and Liberal party veteran Kevin Andrews were among those contacted for comment over the allegations.

In a statement to AAP, Mr Sukkar rejected any involvement in or knowledge of the allegations.

"I have never authorised taxpayer-funded staff to undertake party political activity outside of (parliamentary) policies and guidelines," he said.

For the sake of transparency, Mr Sukkar has sought an independent review of staffing in his Deakin electorate office, dating back to 2013.

Mr Andrews declined an interview with Nine.

The investigation cited secret recordings and text message transcripts dating back to 2016, many allegedly involving Liberal party powerbroker Marcus Bastiaan.

The communications revealed plans to remove up to six federal Liberal MPs and also state party politicians including those who backed Victoria's controversial voluntary euthanasia legislation.

The alleged scheme by an ultra-conservative faction involved the recruitment of new members by targeting community and religious groups using electorate officers paid by the public purse.

In a brief statement from the Victorian Liberals, the party committed to investigate the allegations.

"The party will be seeking full and detailed responses from party members who were named in the 60 Minutes report or who may be able to provide further information on relevant matters.

"The party will decide urgently on immediate actions to be taken and will determine further measures having regard to the responses received and the findings of any further investigations."

The allegations follow damning branch-stacking revelations which shook the governing Victorian Labor party in June and cost the scalp of cabinet member Adem Somyurek.

Ructions within the Victorian Liberal Party more broadly have been well-publicised recently and The Australian newspaper on Monday reported that Prime Minister Scott Morrison will be asked to intervene.

