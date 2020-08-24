Vic has 15 deaths as case numbers plummet

Victoria has had mixed coronavirus news, with 15 deaths amid a sharp drop in new cases.

The state toll is now 430 and Monday's deaths take the national figure to 517.

But the number of new cases plummeted to 116 from Sunday's figure of 208.

That is the lowest number of daily cases for the state since July 5, when there were 74 - that was also the last time the figure was below 100.

At the halfway point of the lockdown period, Victoria's chief health officer has defiantly declared he won't let the state's hard-fought COVID-19 gains slip.

Brett Sutton had predicted on Sunday that numbers could drop below 150 this week.

He added although the daily case numbers had been "jumping around", he expected they were on a downward trajectory.

He was still upbeat after new cases went back above 200 on Sunday.

"We're not going to see 300 and 400 (cases) again in Victoria under my watch, at least," he told reporters.

"We're applying a strategy that is driving cases down."

With 3920 so-called mystery cases, Prof Sutton warned restrictions would not be lifted in full until community transmission is eradicated.

Premier Daniel Andrews said the weekend's bad weather was an "absolute blessing" and hoped it meant more people stayed at home.

Meanwhile, Channel Nine has confirmed its quiz show Millionaire Hotseat is the second program to go into hiatus because of a coronavirus positive test.

The show, hosted by Eddie McGuire, shares Melbourne studio facilities with 10's The Masked Singer.

A dancer on the 10 program tested positive to the virus and the plug was pulled when more crew members also became infected.

The dancer on the set of TMS in Melbourne's Docklands has been hailed for raising the alarm, just hours before the filming of the finale.

The entire production team, including host Osher Gunsberg and celebrity judges Dannii Minogue and Dave Hughes, are in self-isolation.

Gunsberg revealed the Network Ten show, in which masked celebrities compete against each other in a singing competition, was two hours away from recording its grand finale.

Melbourne residents still have at least another three weeks of stage four restrictions including overnight curfew, while regional Victorians are living under slightly less onerous level three restrictions.

Hearings for the state's inquiry into the failed hotel quarantine program will resume on Monday with more testimony from hotel security staff.

The inquiry last week heard poorly-performing security guards were moved between the quarantine hotels, while returned travellers feared catching COVID-19 during their stay.