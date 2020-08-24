National

Labor set to keep assembly majority in NT

By AAP Newswire

Michael Gunner - AAP

1 of 1

Labor will retain majority government in the Northern Territory with the latest result count confirming the party will hold at least 13 seats in the 25-member assembly.

The Country Liberal Party conceded defeat on Monday afternoon.

The most recent figures from the Northern Territory Electoral Commission show Labor ahead in 16 seats, with the Country Liberals leading in six, independents in two and the Territory Alliance in one.

A formal declaration of the poll is not scheduled until September 7, as postal votes are still coming in.

Counting in the crucial seat of Fong Lim swung Labor's way on Monday afternoon, with candidate Mark Monaghan ahead of his CLP rival Kylie Bonanni by 137 votes.

The seat of Namatjira also dropped out of the CLP's column, with Labor's Sheralee Taylor leading the CLP's Bill Yan by 20 votes on a two-candidate preferred basis.

CLP leader Lia Finocchiaro said in a statement it was now clear Labor had enough seats for form government.

"I called Michael Gunner a short time ago to congratulate him and the Labor Party on winning the election, and urged him to move immediately to take real action on the economy," Mrs Finocchiaro said.

"The rhetoric from the Gunner government about 'saving jobs and savings lives' needs to stop and tangible action must be taken without delay."

Labor was ahead in Arafura, Arnhem, Barkly, Blain, Casuarina, Drysdale, Fannie Bay, Fong Lim, Johnston, Karama, Gwoja, Namatjira, Nightcliff, Port Darwin, Sanderson and Wanguri.

The CLP appeared on track to win Braitling, Brennan, Daly, Katherine, Nelson and Spillett.

Independents will hold Mulka and Goyder, while the Territory Alliance is set to take Araluen.

Alliance leader Terry Mills was the biggest casualty of election night, losing his seat of Blain.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases connected to an outbreak of 17 people. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the cluster included two staff members and one resident from Shepparton Villages and 14 close...

Madi Chwasta
News

Victorian Government free courses help Shepparton business owners

Shepparton small business owners can grow their knowledge through a selection of free online courses offered as part of a Victorian Government program to help pandemic-affected operators. The program, called “Upskill my Business”, has seen about...

Madi Chwasta
News

Two new COVID-19 cases recorded in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded two new active COVID-19 cases which have been connected to a current outbreak. The number of active cases in the region has increased to 17. Goulburn Valley Health chief executive Matt Sharp said the two new cases...

Madi Chwasta

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire