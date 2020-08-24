Labor set to keep assembly majority in NT

Labor will retain majority government in the Northern Territory with the latest result count confirming the party will hold at least 13 seats in the 25-member assembly.

The Country Liberal Party conceded defeat on Monday afternoon.

The most recent figures from the Northern Territory Electoral Commission show Labor ahead in 16 seats, with the Country Liberals leading in six, independents in two and the Territory Alliance in one.

A formal declaration of the poll is not scheduled until September 7, as postal votes are still coming in.

Counting in the crucial seat of Fong Lim swung Labor's way on Monday afternoon, with candidate Mark Monaghan ahead of his CLP rival Kylie Bonanni by 137 votes.

The seat of Namatjira also dropped out of the CLP's column, with Labor's Sheralee Taylor leading the CLP's Bill Yan by 20 votes on a two-candidate preferred basis.

CLP leader Lia Finocchiaro said in a statement it was now clear Labor had enough seats for form government.

"I called Michael Gunner a short time ago to congratulate him and the Labor Party on winning the election, and urged him to move immediately to take real action on the economy," Mrs Finocchiaro said.

"The rhetoric from the Gunner government about 'saving jobs and savings lives' needs to stop and tangible action must be taken without delay."

Labor was ahead in Arafura, Arnhem, Barkly, Blain, Casuarina, Drysdale, Fannie Bay, Fong Lim, Johnston, Karama, Gwoja, Namatjira, Nightcliff, Port Darwin, Sanderson and Wanguri.

The CLP appeared on track to win Braitling, Brennan, Daly, Katherine, Nelson and Spillett.

Independents will hold Mulka and Goyder, while the Territory Alliance is set to take Araluen.

Alliance leader Terry Mills was the biggest casualty of election night, losing his seat of Blain.