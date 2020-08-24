National

Labor on track for majority in NT election

By AAP Newswire

Michael Gunner - AAP



Confidence is rising in Labor ranks that majority government can be retained in the Northern Territory, as vote counting continues following Saturday's election.

The latest figures from the Northern Territory Electoral Commission show Labor ahead in 15 seats, with the Country Liberals leading in seven, independents in two and the Territory Alliance in one.

A formal declaration of the poll is not scheduled until September 7, as postal votes are still coming in.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner told supporters he was very confident Labor will form the next government following Saturday's poll.

Labor senator Don Farrell, a factional colleague of Mr Gunner, told the Senate on Monday the results were positive.

"It does appear sometime today or tomorrow we will find (Mr Gunner) has been returned with majority government in the Northern Territory and continue the terrific work he is doing, particularly in the circumstance of the pandemic," Senator Farrell said.

Labor was ahead in Arafura, Arnhem, Barkly, Blain, Casuarina, Drysdale, Fannie Bay, Fong Lim, Johnston, Karama, Gwoja, Nightcliff, Port Darwin, Sanderson and Wanguri.

The CLP appeared on track to win Braitling, Brennan, Daly, Katherine, Namatjira, Nelson and Spillett.

Independents will hold Mulka and Goyder, while the Territory Alliance is set to take Araluen.

Alliance leader Terry Mills was the biggest casualty of election night, losing his seat of Blain.

