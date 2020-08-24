National

Counting resumes in tight NT election race

By AAP Newswire

Michael Gunner - AAP

1 of 1

Vote counting is set to resume in the knife-edge Northern Territory election, with incumbent Labor edging closer to a majority.

The three-way race, which includes the County Liberal Party and newcomers Territory Alliance, is the first major political test of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner told supporters he was "very confident Labor will form the next government" following Saturday's poll.

The battle is coming down to a handful of key seats including Arnhem, Barkly, Brennan, Braitling, Daly, Katherine and Namatjira.

Labor was ahead on primary votes in Arnhem and Katherine on Sunday but the two-party preferred count has to be checked after the wrong candidates' names were used.

The party was also ahead of the Country Liberal Party in Barkly by 102 two-party preferred when vote counting ended for the day.

The race is tighter in Daly and Namatjira, where the CLP led Labor by seven and 25 votes respectively on a two-party preferred basis.

On Saturday night, Labor secured 38.9 per cent of the primary vote to the CLP's 31.8 per cent.

Mr Gunner's team was on track to take at least 12 seats in the 25-seat assembly but on Sunday, two seats swung back to the CLP.

Despite this, Labor scrutineers expect 13 seats will be secured, delivering a majority. Labor won 18 seats in the 2016 poll.

A formal declaration of the poll is not scheduled until September 7, three days after postal votes close.

Counting continues on Monday, with recounts of the two-party preferred ballots for Arnhem, Blain, Fong Lim, Johnston and Katherine.

Latest articles

Sport

Butts makes AFL debut in Crows’ loss to Cats

Shepparton product Jordon Butts got a chance to spread his wings for the Adelaide today when he made his AFL debut. The 2018 Bears premiership player donned the Crows’ jumper for the first time in Adelaide’s gallant loss to Geelong. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

A touch of Simpkin in North Melbourne’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round is always a special time of the year for the AFL’s indigenous players. But for Mooroopna product Jy Simpkin, this year’s round of celebration means that little bit more. The North Melbourne midfielder — along with...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Archard accepts gift with glee

If Rhys Archard has learnt one lesson better than most in racing; it is to never look a gift horse in the mouth. Especially when the gift is a horse. Free. Not just to train, but to own. But if the gift is a six-year-old gelding called Reggae Roc, with...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire