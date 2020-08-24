National

Eye on Qld as politicians head to Canberra

By AAP Newswire

MPs sit apart in the House of Representatives, Canberra. - AAP

1 of 1

Australia's national health officials believe the federal parliament is taking adequate safety provisions in the face of the coronavirus pandemic as politicians gather in Canberra the first time in 10 weeks.

Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer Alison McMillan said while an outbreak in Queensland is being monitored "very closely", she didn't think there was a need to change the requirements of politicians travelling from the state.

Queensland recorded two new cases on Sunday that were linked to the Brisbane Youth Detention Centre, with a total of nine cases now associated with that cluster since a worker was diagnosed with the virus on Wednesday.

"I don't believe there is any need at this point in time to do anything further for the politicians returning from Queensland," Ms McMillian told reporters in Canberra.

"I would suggest they are already here."

Many Victorian MPs including Treasurer Josh Frydenberg were forced into 14 days of quarantine so they could attend parliament this week.

Meanwhile, Labor is expected to focus on the aged care crisis that has stemmed from the pandemic in parliament this week.

The national COVID-19 death toll has topped 500, with many new fatalities again coming from the aged care sector in virus-hit Victoria.

A further 11 deaths in Victorian aged care facilities were reported on Sunday out of a total of 17.

It takes the state's toll to 415 and the national total to 502.

Victoria also reported 208 new infections on Sunday, the first time above the 200 mark in three days.

Victorian chief health officer Brett Sutton said although the daily case numbers were "jumping around", he expected they were on a downward trajectory.

"We're not going to see 300 and 400 again (cases) in Victoria under my watch at least," he told reporters.

NSW recorded four new cases, including a hotel security guard who worked at Sydney's Marriott Hotel.

Western Australia recorded one new case, an interstate traveller who had returned from overseas and tested positive while in hotel quarantine.

Latest articles

Sport

Butts makes AFL debut in Crows’ loss to Cats

Shepparton product Jordon Butts got a chance to spread his wings for the Adelaide today when he made his AFL debut. The 2018 Bears premiership player donned the Crows’ jumper for the first time in Adelaide’s gallant loss to Geelong. The...

Aydin Payne
Sport

A touch of Simpkin in North Melbourne’s Sir Doug Nicholls Round guernsey

The Sir Doug Nicholls Round is always a special time of the year for the AFL’s indigenous players. But for Mooroopna product Jy Simpkin, this year’s round of celebration means that little bit more. The North Melbourne midfielder — along with...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Archard accepts gift with glee

If Rhys Archard has learnt one lesson better than most in racing; it is to never look a gift horse in the mouth. Especially when the gift is a horse. Free. Not just to train, but to own. But if the gift is a six-year-old gelding called Reggae Roc, with...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire