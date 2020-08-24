NSW to maintain cap on overseas arrivals

The NSW premier will not be increasing the cap on international arrivals after a second hotel security guard overseeing guests in mandatory quarantine tested positive to COVID-19.

The guard was confirmed among four new coronavirus cases on Sunday following a week-long testing blitz on contacts after another security guard tested positive on August 14.

He worked at the Marriott Hotel in Sydney and shared a shift with the other guard on August 3.

NSW's hotel quarantine system has undergone a recent audit after mistakes in Victoria led to the current wave of infections which have locked down the state.

Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the review gave her confidence the processes in place were good.

But she won't be increasing the cap on international arrivals into NSW yet, despite fresh reports 18,000 Australians overseas have flagged their intention to return home.

"We are still having the burden for the nation in terms of people we are welcoming and I don't want to see those numbers go up at this stage," she said.

Ms Berejiklian noted more than 48,000 people since March had gone through hotel quarantine in NSW.

"When the first guard tested positive of course it was a concern but it's also surprising it had not occurred until now."

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant said the newly-diagnosed guard also worked at Sheraton Grand Hyatt Park hotel on the night of August 16.

Contact tracing is underway as health authorities investigate the source of his infection and potential links to the other infected security guard.