NSW records three new COVID-19 cases

By AAP Newswire

Hotel guests in quarantine, Sydney. - AAP

NSW has recorded three new COVID-19 cases with just one of those acquired locally.

Of the three cases reported in the 24 hours to 8pm on Sunday, two are returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one is a close contact of a previous case.

The close contact has been in isolation during their infectious period.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian says while it's a pleasing result, authorities remain concerned about the rate of community transmission.

"We remain concerned about the level of community transmission still lurking in southwest and western Sydney," she told reporters in Sydney on Monday.

The premier noted there are some 15 COVID-19 cases in those areas over the past few weeks which have not been linked to known clusters.

"We're certainly not out of the woods," she said.

NSW chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant on Monday said investigations are still underway to determine if a second hotel quarantine security guard diagnosed with COVID-19 is linked to a security guard who tested positive on August 14.

The guard worked at the Marriott Hotel in Sydney and shared a shift with the other guard on August 3.

The newly-diagnosed guard also worked at Sheraton Grand Hyatt Park hotel on the night of August 16.

Meanwhile, NSW Health is warning anyone who was at a Service NSW centre in Burwood in Sydney's west between 2.30pm-3pm on Thursday or the nearby Westfield Shopping Centre between 6pm-7pm on the same day, including the KMart and Woolworths stores, to watch for COVID-19 symptoms.

Elsewhere, Tangara School for Girls in Cherrybrook in Sydney's north-west which has been linked to 27 coronavirus cases is due to reopen on Monday after being closed for two weeks.

