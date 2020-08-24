National

JobKeeper changes a priority: Cormann

By AAP Newswire

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison in parliament. - AAP

Federal politicians will return to parliament for the first time in 10 weeks for a sitting fortnight, although some will take part remotely.

Finance Minister and Leader of the Government in the Senate Mathias Cormann said the parliament will be operating in a COVID-safe way, allowing members and senators to participate via a video link-up for the first time in history.

The two-week sitting that was due to start on August 4 was cancelled because of the COVID-19 outbreak in Victoria.

Senator Cormann said the priority for this sitting fortnight will be to pass legislation to extend the JobKeeper wage subsidy and the enhanced JobSeeker dole payment.

"That's obviously important to give businesses and working Australians who rely on these payments certainty that the arrangements remain in place," he told reporters in Perth.

The JobKeeper scheme will step down from a fortnightly payment of $1500 to $1200 at the end of September, and then down to $1000 from December to March.

"At some point we need to get back into a situation where viable, profitable businesses pay for the wages of their employees out of their income rather than on the basis of taxpayers' support," Senator Cormann said.

The JobSeeker unemployment benefit has temporarily been doubled to a maximum $1100 per fortnight through to September, but then will be reduced $800 until the end of the year.

