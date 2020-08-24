National

More security staff to front hotel inquiry

By AAP Newswire

Hearings for the inquiry into Victoria's botched hotel quarantine scheme are continuing, with more testimony from hotel security staff.

The inquiry last week heard poor-performing security guards were moved between the quarantine hotels, while returned travellers feared catching the coronavirus during their stay.

A security supervisor, who cannot be named for legal reasons, on Friday said he saw guards, nurses and departmental staff working across a number of sites.

The supervisor, who was subcontracted by Wilson Security and worked at the Crowne Plaza and Pullman hotels between April 9 and July 4, said he was concerned by the amount of "subcontracting on top of subcontracting".

"It goes without saying. If you're trying to isolate movement of a virus, then that is not a way to do it," he told the inquiry.

Two more security guards who worked at quarantine hotels will give evidence on Monday.

The inquiry had an explosive first week, with revelations that 99 per cent of Victoria's current COVID-19 cases could be linked to just two quarantine hotels - the Stamford Plaza and the Rydges on Swanston.

At the time of the outbreaks, there were very few other cases of COVID-19 in Victoria and 19 Victorians had died from the virus.

The state's death toll has now topped 400, with thousands of cases still active.

The inquiry also heard from a Parks Victoria employee seconded to work at the hotels, who said he received no training in infection control or how to use personal protective equipment.

Two nurses who were returned travellers staying in the hotels also gave evidence that hotel staff seemed poorly trained, which left them fearful they would contract the virus during their stay.

One said hotel nursing staff didn't change gloves between COVID-19 tests, while a staff member came to her hotel room to deliver a Mother's Day gift without a mask.

"We were pretty much sitting ducks," the other nurse said.

Retired judge Jennifer Coate is heading the inquiry and is due to deliver findings in November

