Couple pleaded for food while in Vic hotel

By AAP Newswire

Travellers enter hotel quarantine in Melbourne. - AAP

A couple staying in Victoria's hotel quarantine had to "plead" for food and water until it was realised on day 10 of 14 that they had been served meals for just one person.

Professional athlete Kaan Ofli gave evidence to the state's quarantine inquiry on Monday about his experience staying at the Pan Pacific hotel from April 9 to 23.

He said he and his partner would call the Department of Health and Human Services three times a day "pleading for the basics".

"I would feel embarrassed about calling and be like, 'Hey, can I get another meal or can I get another piece of bread roll or can I have a bottle of water?'" Mr Ofli told the inquiry on Monday.

"It was embarrassing because from day one, it was just really hard to get things."

It wasn't until day 10 that the couple realised there had been a mistake.

Mr Ofli said a nurse conducting a daily phone call to check if they had coronavirus symptoms was surprised when his partner said "no, we don't".

"What do you mean by 'we'?" the nurse replied.

The nurse told Mr Ofli's partner they only had her listed as staying in the room.

This was despite the couple being seen and spoken to by hotel staff and security guards. They had also both been served with detention notices at the airport.

"The whole 10 days, I wasn't actually in the system," Mr Ofli said.

The mistake meant he had been unknowingly eating his partner's meals, which were not Halal as he had requested.

"It hurt me ... I was just really disappointed," Mr Ofli said.

Two security guards are expected to give evidence to the inquiry on Monday afternoon.

