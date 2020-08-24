National

Youth seek guarantee from political chiefs

By AAP Newswire

People in line at the Prahran Centrelink office, Melbourne - AAP

Scott Morrison is expected to respond to a call from young Australians for a "national youth guarantee" when he meets them on Monday.

The prime minister will be joined by Labor leader Anthony Albanese and Greens leader Adam Bandt in the online Youth Futures Summit.

About 675,000 people under the age of 25 are unemployed or underemployed, and more than a quarter of all long-term unemployed are young people.

National Youth Commissioner Sophie Johnston said young people faced a "perfect storm" and needed a blueprint for the future.

"We now have a perfect storm in the combination of the pandemic, the economic downturn and climate change and young people will be amongst the most seriously impacted by all three," she said.

"There isn't a national youth plan going forward and this presents an opportunity for young people to join the table and help forge a plan for the future."

The summit is expected to canvass issues including education and training opportunities and affordability, mental health, the economy, job services, young workers' rights, and more secure and viable employment opportunities.

