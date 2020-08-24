National

Business uncertainty at new high

By AAP Newswire

An empty Bourke Street Mall with shops sits closed as lockdown - AAP

1 of 1

Bosses who hold the company purse strings have seen their uncertainty about the economic outlook pushed to new highs as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet a new survey of chief financial officers also found just more than half remain optimistic about the future.

The twice-yearly Deloitte CFO sentiment survey found uncertainty about economic conditions has reached a record-high 92 per cent, up from 72 per cent six months earlier.

More than three-quarters of respondents see some sort of revenue decrease in the second half of 2020 and nearly three in five expect revenues to be lower than their pre-pandemic expectations in 2021.

"A COVID-induced global economic downturn, the largest since the Great Depression, has hit hard, net optimism has fallen drastically, and uncertainty is at an all-time high," Deloitte partner Stephen Gustafson said on Monday.

Still, 53 per cent remain optimistic about the future.

"While many see business conditions as worse than six months ago, they're also not pulling down the shutters," Mr Gustafson said.

"Encouragingly for Australia, CFOs appear to be up for the recovery fight. The challenges are clearly numerous and far-reaching but more than half are optimistic, or even highly optimistic, about the future."

CFOs see navigating uncertainty, accelerated transformation and cutting costs out of operating margins as the main issues they need to deal with to make it through the crisis.

TOP FIVE CFO PRIORITIES

* Navigating uncertainty (58 per cent)

* Accelerated transformation (57 per cent)

* Cutting costs out of operating margins (53 per cent)

* Cyber risk (49 per cent)

* Culture and engagement (45 per cent)

(Source: Deloitte CFO Sentiment survey)

Latest articles

Other sport

Anderson closes in on 600th Test wicket

England paceman Jimmy Anderson is within three scalps of 600 Test wickets as Pakistan slumped to 4-41 at lunch on day three of the third Test.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Cricket hall of fame honour for Sthalekar

Lisa Sthalekar was one of three retired greats to be inducted into the ICC cricket hall of fame on Sunday.

AAP Newswire
Other sport

Smith will miss England booing at cricket

Former Australia captain Steve Smith is champing at the bit to return to international cricket, saying he’ll even miss English crowd taunts.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire