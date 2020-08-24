Frydenberg optimistic about jobs outlook

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg is optimistic about the outlook for employment after new Treasury analysis estimated more than half of the people who were stood down at the start of the coronavirus pandemic are back in work.

The July labour force report released earlier in August showed 340,000 jobs were created in the past two months.

But Treasury says taking into account those employed but working zero hours, it estimates the increase in effective employment has been even greater, with 689,000 additional people back to work since April.

Of the 1.3 million Australians who lost their job or were stood down on zero hours at the start of the crisis, more than half had already started some form of work by July.

That brought the national effective unemployment rate down to 9.9 per cent in July after peaking at 14.9 per cent in April.

"We know the road to recovery will be bumpy as we have seen with the setback in Victoria," Mr Frydenberg said.

"However, the jobs recovery across the rest of the country gives cause for optimism that through containing the spread of the virus and reopening the economy we will get through this."

He said the government's recently announced JobMaker plan was designed to rebuild the economy and included a $1 billion JobTrainer fund to help create 340,700 new training places and a further $1.5 billion in support for small and medium businesses to retain their apprentices.