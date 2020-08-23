National

Father charged with SA double murder

By AAP Newswire

A father has allegedly shot and killed his son and his son's partner in a "shocking" double murder southeast of Adelaide.

A man and woman, both 19, were found dead of apparent gunshot wounds after South Australia Police were called to the Mount McIntyre property on Saturday night.

Police said the young couple, both from Adelaide, appeared to be visiting the property for a family event.

A 46-year-old man who lives at the home, northeast of Millicent, was arrested without incident and has been charged with two counts of murder.

He was later revealed to be the father of the deceased 19-year-old man.

"We are treating this as an incident where unfortunately the father is alleged to have killed his son, and understand the female involved is the partner of the son," Detective Inspector Campbell Hill told reporters at the scene.

The man is due to face Mount Gambier Magistrates Court on Monday.

Inspector Hill could not confirm if a gun had been found at the scene.

Officers said other people were on the property when the incident occurred.

"It's a tragic event and the impacts of this will not only be felt for the particular families involved and the associates and the relatives but also for the southeastern community," Inspector Hill said.

"It's really quite a shocking event to occur in the southeast."

No other offenders are wanted in connection to the incident.

Detectives and forensic experts were still processing the crime scene late on Sunday afternoon.

