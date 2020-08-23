199 Victorians fined for virus breaches

Victoria Police have fined 199 people for breaching coronavirus restrictions, including a man who told officers he "got bored at home".

The man from Altona Meadows was pulled over 19km away in Brimbank - in breach of the 5km travel radius rule - and told police he was aware of the restrictions but wanted to visit a friend.

Of the people fined in the 24 hours to Sunday, 73 were in breach of the 8pm to 5am curfew in metropolitan Melbourne, 20 were pinged for failing to wear a mask when leaving home and 14 were picked up at vehicle checkpoints.

Five men found inside a vehicle in Airport West told police they were "just out chilling".

Police were called to an address on the Mornington Peninsula to reports of loud music and found two women and three men drinking together.

When asked why they were breaching restrictions on gatherings they said, "We are idiots", according to police.

A man was also seen leaving a petrol station in Glen Eira after curfew.

He told police he had been buying chocolate for a friend with diabetes who had low blood sugar.

"When asked to produce chocolate he admitted to lying and produced cigarettes he had just purchased," police said in a statement on Sunday.

Police conducted 3869 spot checks on people at homes, businesses and public places across the state.

Some 316,136 spot checks have been conducted since March 21.