Vic bushfire funds for long-term recovery

The Victorian government has announced more than $110 million for bushfire-affected communities to help their long-term economic recovery.

To be rolled out during the next 12 to 18 months, the funding comes as the mammoth clean-up effort following the devastating 2019-2020 bushfires nears completion.

On the release of the State Recovery Plan on Sunday, Emergency Services Minister Lisa Neville said focus would shift to getting communities back on their feet.

"We're delivering 18 critical, region-wide projects right now, and a further $34.3 million for projects shaped and supported by local communities into the future," Ms Neville said.

More than 700 properties have been cleared with planning advice available for bushfire-affected households seeking to rebuild.

The Andrews government has pledged $78.06 million towards infrastructure and community rebuilding projects including the repair of roads, environmental repair and re-forestation and higher-quality, temporary housing for bushfire victims.

Money has also been put aside for legal support, local councils and $4.8 million towards Aboriginal community organisations, businesses and infrastructure.

An additional $34.3 million will go towards the Local Economic Recovery program - matching a previous contribution by the federal government - earmarked for projects by councils and recovery groups.

More than 1000 properties were destroyed and five people died in the Victorian bushfires, which directly affected more than 120 communities in East Gippsland and northeast Victoria.