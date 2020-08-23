National

NT Labor to win with majority: Bowen

By AAP Newswire

Michael Gunner arrives at Labor's election headquarters. - AAP

Senior federal opposition MP Chris Bowen believes Labor will likely be returned to power in the Northern Territory election with a majority.

Counting will continue in the NT on Sunday after the government of Labor incumbent Chief Minister Michael Gunner looked set to secure at least 12 seats in the 25-seat Legislative Assembly when counting stopped on Saturday night, following a 3.3 per cent swing against it.

Mr Gunner told supporters in a late-night speech he would lead a Labor government, after about 60 per cent of the votes were counted.

"Labor is in front on the votes, Labor is in front on the seats and tonight I can tell you I am very confident Labor will form the next government of the Northern Territory," he said on Saturday.

Mr Bowen said Mr Gunner's team was always going to lose some seats.

"He went into this election with a big buffer, it was almost inevitable that he'd lost some skin in this election," Mr Bowen told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

But nonetheless, he thought it was a strong result for Mr Gunner.

"Michael Gunner has governed very strongly, not just through COVID, but through a lot of challenging financial circumstances," Mr Bowen said.

"The Labor party in the Northern Territory has brought together Territorians, just as the Labor party I believe and must do across the country."

If NT Labor secures those 12 seats, it will need another one or two to ensure it will lead a majority government. It won 18 seats in the 2016 poll.

The Country Liberal Party looks like it has increased its standing in the NT parliament by at least 4 seats, up from two ahead of the poll.

But the relatively new Territory Alliance party appears to have got little tracking amongst voters.

