The Masked Singer shut down due to virus

The Melbourne set of The Masked Singer has been shut down after several crew members tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The entire production team, including the masked singers, the host and panellists are now in self-isolation," the Network Ten program posted on Twitter late on Saturday night.

"They are all being monitored closely and are in constant contact with medical authorities."

The reality show hosted by Osher Gunsberg involves masked celebrities competing against each other in a singing competition.

The panellists include Dannii Minogue and comedian Dave Hughes.

Meanwhile, Melburnians have been told they will be wearing face masks in public beyond the easing of strict lockdowns rules in Victoria.

Victoria's chief health officer says people must expect to continue wearing protective masks long after stage four restrictions ease in metropolitan Melbourne.

The state on Saturday recorded a second consecutive day of fresh coronavirus cases below 200, prompting Professor Brett Sutton to predict numbers could dip below 150 next week.

The state's death toll continues to climb, with 13 more deaths bringing the total to 398 and national count to 485.

Among the 182 fresh diagnoses were 30 new "mystery" cases with no known source.

Prof Sutton said such cases were on a downward trend, which was promising, but restrictions would not be lifted in full until community transmission was eradicated.

Premier Daniel Andrews, who has long talked of Victorians needing to adjust to a new "COVID normal", said masks would remain part of life for a long time, along with careful hand-washing and physical distancing.

There are 4293 active cases documented in the state. More than 600 of those are in hospital with 22 of 36 people in intensive care requiring ventilation.

Ten of the latest deaths are linked to aged care, where there are cases at 129 facilities.

Prof Sutton said dozens of these facilities had only a single case so swift control measures should stop infections spreading.

The 10 most infected aged care sites have between 100 and 200 active cases each.

There are new cases linked to known outbreaks at Royal Melbourne Hospital's Royal Park campus and AusFresh Broadmeadows.

Elsewhere, investigations are underway into cases linked to Dandenong Hospital, Warringa Park Specialist School in Hoppers Crossing and Cabrini Hospital in Malvern.

Melbourne residents still have about another three weeks of stage four restrictions, including an overnight curfew, ahead of them before they are revised on September 13.

Regional Victorians are under slightly less onerous level three restrictions for the same period.

Hearings for state's inquiry into the failed hotel quarantine program resume on Monday with more testimony from hotel security staff.

The inquiry last week heard poor-performing security guards were moved between the quarantine hotels, while returned travellers feared catching the coronavirus during their stay.