National

Liberals rebuild numbers in NT election

By AAP Newswire

Country Liberal Party increases NT seats - AAP

1 of 1

The Country Liberal Party could more than triple its presence in the Northern Territory parliament, but it will still not be enough to secure power.

With the numbers against her, leader Lia Finocchiaro stood strong on Saturday and declined to concede defeat.

"There are still a lot of votes to count but if there is one thing I know it is that the CLP is back," she told a gathering of the party faithful.

The CLP entered the Top End election with only two seats and could pick up as many as nine, but late on Saturday appeared on track to hold seven.

The incumbent Labor government had a lock on at least 12 seats in the 25-seat assembly.

Ms Finocchiaro, a lawyer and 35-year-old mother-of-two, thanked every member of her "strong and diverse" team and acknowledged it had been a battle as an opposition of two, to keep the government accountable.

"I want to start a new generation of the CLP and we've done that tonight," she said.

"The next generation starts tonight."

Latest articles

National

ALP heads towards majority in NT election

Counting in the Northern Territory election puts Labor on track to retain majority government in the first major political test of the coronavirus pandemic.

AAP Newswire
National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Masks will need to remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after stage four coronavirus restrictions, Victoria’s chief health officer says.

AAP Newswire
National

Qld youth detention virus cluster up to 7

A COVID-19 cluster at Brisbane’s youth detention centre has grown to seven, with Queensland authorities capping gatherings and locking down nursing homes.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire