NT Labor’s Gunner survives tough year

By AAP Newswire

Labor likely to retain NT government - AAP

It's been a testing year for Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Gunner - a heart attack, the birth of a son, the COVID-19 crisis and an election.

But he's survived it all and on Saturday was re-elected to the seat his inner-Darwin seat of Fannie Bay, with Labor tipped to retain power in the Top End.

Mr Gunner, 44, campaigned hard on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic, telling voters he's the man to see the NT through the crisis.

He's also been criticised for the party's handling of the economy - rated as the nation's worst performer by CommSec for the June quarter.

While a final result could be weeks away, Labor seems to have staved off the Country Liberal Party and newcomers, Territory Alliance.

About 200 Labor supporters, many dressed in the party's bright red, gathered at the Waratah Football Club in Darwin, where the mood was ecstatic.

"I knew we would win. Michael's leadership has been fabulous during the crisis," Labor supporter Rajeev Thayil said.

"He has sailed through it all."

The likely victory comes eight months after Mr Gunner suffered a heart attack while at home with his pregnant wife, ABC journalist Kristy O'Brien.

"It came from nowhere, there were no warning signs," he wrote on Facebook in January.

He was rushed to a hospital and later underwent surgery.

Three months later the chief minister returned to hospital for better news - the birth of his son Hudson Gunner over the Easter long weekend in April.

Hudson arrived amid the coronavirus crisis, just weeks after Mr Gunner ordered the Territory's borders closed.

