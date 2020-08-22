National

Mixed swings in early NT election results

By AAP Newswire

Michael Gunner holds seat in NT election - AAP



The latest vote counting shows Labor likely to hold a slim majority in the Northern Territory assembly, despite a swing against Michael Gunner's government.

A couple of hours after polls closed on Saturday, Labor appeared to hold 11 seats in the 25-seat assembly, with the Country Liberal Party holding seven, the Territory Alliance two and one independent.

Four seats were in doubt.

With 20 per cent of the vote counted, Labor was suffering a 2.7 per cent swing against it.

One of the highest-profile casualties appears to be former chief minister Terry Mills, who formed a new party Territory Alliance, to seek the balance of power.

The Country Liberal Party's Matthew Kerle was on track to pick up the seat.

Other CLP gains appeared to be Arafura, Barkly, Nelson and Port Darwin.

Incumbent Chief Minister Mr Gunner is expected to hold his inner-Darwin seat of Fannie Bay.

One of the other early surprises is the likely Labor loss of the seat of Katherine to Territory Alliance candidate Melanie Usher.

Territory Alliance was also looking strong in Araluen.

Labor appeared set to gain Fong Lim and Namatjira.

