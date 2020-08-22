Virus crisis lies at heart of NT election

Federal parliamentarians say management of the coronavirus crisis lies at the heart of the Northern Territory election.

Counting has begun in Saturday's Top End poll, with Labor aiming to hold its majority in the 25-seat assembly and stave off a challenge from the Country Liberal Party and the fledgling Territory Alliance.

Labor MP Luke Gosling, who holds the federal NT seat of Solomon, told AAP chief minister Michael Gunner had "made all the right calls" when it came to dealing with the health and economic impacts of COVID-19.

"He has worked hard to develop a diverse NT economy with a focus on jobs and throughout COVID-19 he has made all the right calls," Mr Gosling said.

The NT has seen 33 cases of COVID-19 - mostly people who returned from overseas - and no deaths.

Country Liberal Party senator Sam McMahon said the NT economy had been in tatters before the coronavirus pandemic.

"Michael Gunner has been helped by the COVID crisis, but, let's face it, all he has done is what he was told to do, nothing more, nothing special," she told the ABC.

"All that he has campaigned on is 'COVID, I've kept you safe'."

Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy said it had been a "tough year" not only in the NT but across the country and the world.

"What we've called on through this election is to ask for the voters of the Northern Territory to stay with us, to stay the course," she said.

"Obviously we are not completely through that. It is important to recognise that had things gone terribly wrong, it would certainly have been another story, and we are asking the people of the Northern Territory to stay with us tonight."

A Labor strategist said the party was "quietly confident" of holding onto government.