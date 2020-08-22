Second Sydney hotel guard virus-positive

A second Sydney hotel quarantine security guard has been diagnosed with COVID-19 after a week-long testing blitz on contacts of the first ill guard.

NSW reported nine new cases of COVID-19 in the 24 hours to 8pm on Friday while the additional case of the security guard - who worked at the Marriott Hotel in Circular Quay on August 3, 5, 9, 10 and 11 - was confirmed after the 8pm deadline.

Chief health officer Dr Kerry Chant told reporters on Saturday the guard's COVID-19 diagnosis stemmed from testing efforts after the first guard's diagnosis this week.

He was the sole person among the first ill guard's 700 contacts to return a COVID-positive test.

The two guards worked the same shift on August 3, Dr Chant said, while the newly-diagnosed guard also worked at Sheraton Grand Hyatt Park hotel on the night of August 16.

He was asymptomatic at the time of his shifts.

"The obvious conclusion is that he may have been exposed to the same virus strain that our first guard was but for ultimate investigative thoroughness, we're organising urgently for those samples to be transported for genomic sequencing," Dr Chant said.

"The amount of virus on his swab was actually quite low."

The first Marriott guard had been diagnosed COVID-positive on Tuesday, having already worked shifts at Sydney's Flemington Markets and Parramatta Local Court.

The series of events leading to his COVID-19 infection in the hotel remains unclear.

The second guard's diagnosis comes after the NSW government pledged an additional $45 million in grants for small businesses on the Victorian border.

The grants announced on Saturday will come in bundles of $5000 and $10,000 depending on the size of the economic loss caused by the NSW-Victoria border closure.

"We know people in border communities like Albury-Wodonga, Yarrawonga-Mulwala and Echuca-Moama usually move between towns, with closures having a significant impact on day-to-day business," Premier Gladys Berejiklian said in a statement.

"The NSW government is investing in targeted relief to help ease the pressures and costs of keeping businesses open while borders remain closed."

NSW Health on Saturday also confirmed a previously-reported case had visited Westfield Mt Druitt while infectious on August 12 and 14. Those who visited the shopping centre at certain times on those two days should monitor for symptoms.

NSW reported just one new case in the 24 hours to 8pm on Thursday.

"It's going to be more about the trend in the cases than about one day," Dr Chant said.

"I'm very happy when we have a very low number of cases but until I see a very long period of that being sustained, I'm still going to be very concerned."

The NSW government's pandemic response was on Friday lauded by Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who praised Ms Berejiklian while speaking after a national cabinet meeting.

He noted Ms Berejiklian had handled the fight against the virus with the "key weapons" of testing, tracing and outbreak containment and "hadn't been intimidated".

Meanwhile, Liquor and Gaming NSW on Saturday announced it had fined the Red Lion Hotel in Rozelle $10,000 after a complaint about a 40-strong birthday lunch - allegedly concealed as four separate groups of 10 people - held on August 15.