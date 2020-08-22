National

Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

By AAP Newswire

Face masks will remain part of Melbourne life even as daily coronavirus case numbers drop and Victoria gradually re-opens.

The state recorded a second consecutive day of new COVID-19 cases below 200, prompting Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton to predict numbers could dip below 150 next week.

But even as community transmission in Melbourne drops, mask wearing will continue.

"Masks will have to be part and parcel for how we go about our lives for some time after stage four," Professor Sutton told reporters on Saturday.

Face coverings won't be needed if community transmission reaches zero but with low virus levels, masks will remain a "small impost" on Victorians, he said.

Some continue to reject compulsory mask-wearing with officers fining dozens in the past 24 hours.

Among them was a man who told police he wasn't wearing one "because my solicitor said so" and another man who said he "does not believe in restrictions".

The state reported 182 new cases on Saturday, after a similarly encouraging figure of 179 the day before. Prior to Friday, the daily increase has not dipped under 200 since July 13.

There are 30 new "mystery" cases with no known source, although Prof Sutton noted such cases are on a downward trend.

This is promising, but restrictions won't be lifted in full until community transmission is eradicated, he said.

More than 600 Victorians remained in hospital on Saturday, with 22 of the 36 people in intensive care requiring ventilation.

The state's death toll continues to climb, with 13 more deaths bringing the total to 398 and national count to 485.

Ten of the latest deaths are linked to aged care, where there are outbreaks at 129 facilities.

Prof Sutton said dozens of these facilities had only a single case, and so swift control measures should stop infections spreading.

The 10 most infected aged care sites have between 100 and 200 active cases each.

Premier Daniel Andrews, who has long talked of Victorians needing to adjust to a new "COVID normal", said on Saturday that masks, careful hand-washing and physical distancing will remain part of life long after strict lockdowns.

On the state's economy, he said Victoria will exceed its share of national COVID-19-recovery stimulus spending and vowed that "people who have lost the most will get the support they need".

His comments followed the Reserve Bank of Australia's direction to national cabinet on Friday that states should lift their fiscal investment to two per cent of GDP, or $40 billion, over the next two years.

Among the Victorian government's stimulus measures is a $20 million upgrade for Melbourne arts and culture precinct Federation Square, announced on Saturday.

Meanwhile, farmers markets have been allowed to re-open despite questions about how shoppers can realistically distance themselves and whether they will refrain from hanging around to eat their food.

Tough lockdown restrictions including a curfew remain across Melbourne, while slightly less strict measures are in place in the regions until at least September 13.

The state government has launched an advertising campaign featuring notable Victorians, including comedian Magda Szubanski, encouraging compliance with lockdowns.

Latest articles

Virus updates

Person out to visit friend in Melbourne fined | daily COVID breaches

Throughout the past 24 hours Victoria Police issued a total of 144 fines to individuals for breaching the Chief Health Officer directions, including: 30 for failing to wear a face covering when leaving home for one of the four approved reasons 45...

Shepparton News
Virus updates

Seven new active cases of COVID-19 in Greater Shepparton

Greater Shepparton has recorded seven new active COVID-19 cases, bringing the number of active cases in the region to 18. This comes after the region recorded no new coronavirus cases three days in a row. • There are 16 people who have tested...

Charmayne Allison
Cobram Courier

Active COVID-19 case in Moira Shire an error, says Yarrawonga Health

The active case of COVID-19 recorded in Moira Shire on Thursday, August 20 has been reclassified. Yarrawonga Health issued a statement confirming the case was tested in Melbourne and was not residing or self-isolating in the Moira region. This is...

Spencer Fowler Steen

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire