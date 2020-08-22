Masks to remain long after Vic lockdown

Face masks will remain part of Melbourne life even as daily coronavirus case numbers drop and Victoria gradually re-opens.

The state recorded a second consecutive day of new COVID-19 cases below 200, prompting Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton to predict numbers could dip below 150 next week.

But even as community transmission in Melbourne drops, mask wearing will continue.

"Masks will have to be part and parcel for how we go about our lives for some time after stage four," Professor Sutton told reporters on Saturday.

Face coverings won't be needed if community transmission reaches zero but with low virus levels, masks will remain a "small impost" on Victorians, he said.

Some continue to reject compulsory mask-wearing with officers fining dozens in the past 24 hours.

Among them was a man who told police he wasn't wearing one "because my solicitor said so" and another man who said he "does not believe in restrictions".

The state reported 182 new cases on Saturday, after a similarly encouraging figure of 179 the day before. Prior to Friday, the daily increase has not dipped under 200 since July 13.

There are 30 new "mystery" cases with no known source, although Prof Sutton noted such cases are on a downward trend.

This is promising, but restrictions won't be lifted in full until community transmission is eradicated, he said.

More than 600 Victorians remained in hospital on Saturday, with 22 of the 36 people in intensive care requiring ventilation.

The state's death toll continues to climb, with 13 more deaths bringing the total to 398 and national count to 485.

Ten of the latest deaths are linked to aged care, where there are outbreaks at 129 facilities.

Prof Sutton said dozens of these facilities had only a single case, and so swift control measures should stop infections spreading.

The 10 most infected aged care sites have between 100 and 200 active cases each.

Premier Daniel Andrews, who has long talked of Victorians needing to adjust to a new "COVID normal", said on Saturday that masks, careful hand-washing and physical distancing will remain part of life long after strict lockdowns.

On the state's economy, he said Victoria will exceed its share of national COVID-19-recovery stimulus spending and vowed that "people who have lost the most will get the support they need".

His comments followed the Reserve Bank of Australia's direction to national cabinet on Friday that states should lift their fiscal investment to two per cent of GDP, or $40 billion, over the next two years.

Among the Victorian government's stimulus measures is a $20 million upgrade for Melbourne arts and culture precinct Federation Square, announced on Saturday.

Meanwhile, farmers markets have been allowed to re-open despite questions about how shoppers can realistically distance themselves and whether they will refrain from hanging around to eat their food.

Tough lockdown restrictions including a curfew remain across Melbourne, while slightly less strict measures are in place in the regions until at least September 13.

The state government has launched an advertising campaign featuring notable Victorians, including comedian Magda Szubanski, encouraging compliance with lockdowns.