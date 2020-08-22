National

Enforced masks remain after Melb lockdown

By AAP Newswire

Enforced face masks will remain part of life in Melbourne for some time after COVID-19 lockdown restrictions ease.

Health authorities on Saturday confirmed 13 more coronavirus deaths and 182 new cases across Victoria.

"Masks will need to be part and parcel of our lives for some time after stage four (restrictions)," Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said.

The number of new daily infections dipped below 200 for the first time in more than five weeks on Friday, and again on Saturday.

Mr Sutton said the downward trend is promising, but restrictions won't be lifted in full until community transmission is eradicated in the state.

"If we've got no community transmission whatsoever, then I'm not going to be recommending masks beyond that... if we can get there.," he said.

"There are other levels that we can get to where maybe we don't require masks in all settings at all times, in the way that it's recommended at the moment."

The figures released on Saturday take the national toll to 485 and the state death count to 398.

Among the 13 deaths recorded were a man in his 50s, a woman in her 70s, three women and two men in their 80s, three women and two men in their 90s, and a woman in her 100s.

All but three of the deaths were linked to aged care outbreaks.

There are more than 1600 active cases across 129 aged care sites. The 10 most infected facilities have between 107 and 209 cases each, according to government data.

More than 600 Victorians remained in hospital on Saturday, with 22 of the 36 people in intensive care requiring ventilation.

Tough lockdown restrictions including a curfew remain in place across Melbourne until at least September 13.

It comes as the state's inquiry into the hotel quarantine scheme on Friday heard from a security supervisor that he "had to keep an eye on" a couple of guards to ensure they didn't leave their posts, fall asleep or spend too much time on their phones.

He had assumed they were fired, but later discovered they had been moved to a different hotel.

The supervisor, who was subcontracted by Wilson Security, said he was concerned by the amount of "subcontracting on top of subcontracting".

Latest articles

Horse Racing

Jay Ford grabs G1 chance on The Bostonian

Best known for his association with brilliant speedster Takeover Target, Jay Ford returns to the Sydney arena to link with Winx Stakes favourite The Bostonian.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Sir Barnabus on Queensland Cups trail

The Toowoomba and Queensland Cups are options trainer Jason Edwards will pursue with Sir Barnabus if he can maintain winning form at Doomben.

AAP Newswire
Horse Racing

Gytrash, Fasika impress in barrier trial

Adelaide sprinter Gytrash has passed his first serious test racing in the Sydney direction with a stylish barrier trial performance at Warwick Farm.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire