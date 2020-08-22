Labor on track to retain government in NT

Labor is on track to retain government in the Northern Territory in the first Australian political test of the coronavirus era.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner's team is expected to be at least 12-strong in the 25-member assembly, but Labor could still scrape over the majority line when counting concludes.

It held 16 seats heading into the poll.

The Country Liberal Party which entered the race with only two seats could pick up as many as nine, but late on Saturday appeared on track to hold seven.

If Mr Gunner cannot secure a majority he will need to negotiate with two independents, Mulka MLA Yingiya Guyula and former speaker Kezia Purick, who held her seat of Goyder.

The Territory Alliance formed by former chief minister Terry Mills was struck a blow with the party leader on track to lose his seat of Blain ending two decades in politics.

However Mr Mills was not formally conceding on Saturday night and remained positive that the NT needed an alternative to the major parties.

Territory Alliance could win at least one and possibly two seats.

Labor leader Mr Gunner has faced both criticism and praise for his tough stance on COVID-19 border closures, but says he has done it in the name of saving the territory's economy and protecting Territorians' health.

He comfortably retained his inner-Darwin seat.

On the campaign trail Mr Gunner ruled out his party's involvement in a minority government.

A formal declaration of the poll is not scheduled until September 7, three days after postal votes receipt closes.

In a sign of the impact of coronavirus fears, only about 20 per cent of voters cast their ballots on election day itself.

Labor campaigned on its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, which saw the NT suffer just 33 cases, telling voters it's the party to see them through the crisis.

"We are asking them to choose between secure borders or open borders," Mr Gunner said.

Despite its success protecting Territorians from COVID-19, the Gunner government has been criticised for its handling of the economy - rated as the nation's worst performer by CommSec for the June quarter.

CLP leader Lia Finocchiaro, who has been hailed as a champion by her federal colleagues, has repeatedly pointed to the NT's skyrocketing debt during the campaign, saying 11,000 jobs had been lost on Labor's watch.

"We want the territory to be a can-do place that it used to be. This government has squandered that opportunity to make people's lives better," she said.

Nationals federal president Larry Anthony said the take-out from the NT election is governments across the country can't hide behind the handling of the pandemic.

"People are looking beyond that and they want to see the future ... which is economic growth and getting jobs," Mr Anthony said.

"They are not just prepared to tick and flick governments because they've handled COVID well."

Labor senator Malarndirri McCarthy said voters had elected to "stay the course" with her party.