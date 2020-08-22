Pressure on states over stimulus, borders

Victoria will exceed its share of national COVID-19-recovery stimulus spending, Premier Daniel Andrews says.

The Labor leader of the state worst-hit by the pandemic on Saturday vowed "people who have lost the most will get the support they need".

National cabinet was told by the Reserve Bank on Friday that states should lift their fiscal investment over the next two years to two per cent of GDP, or $40 billion, over the next two years.

"Our share of that would be about 10 (billion dollars)," Mr Andrews said.

"Over a two-year period ... I'm very confident we will have significant investment of that and more to save jobs, to grow jobs and make sure we've got a strong economy in that medium term."

Victoria on Saturday reported an additional 182 COVID-19 diagnoses, plus 13 more deaths, taking the national toll to 485.

NSW and Queensland each reported nine new cases on Saturday.

The management of borders remained a top priority at a national level, the federal government urging state and territory leaders to ease their restrictions.

"What we've seen from COVID-19 is that some of the arbitrary restrictions that have been placed on regional rural Australia by the states have had serious impacts," Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud told ABC television.

"I'm not asking the states to tear down their broad restrictions. I'm just asking them to use common sense.

"I'm asking them to engage with the agricultural sector, with regional communities, to understand the practical solutions that continue to help regional rural Australia put food and fibre on your table, but also look after their wellbeing."

Federal Labor MP Andrew Giles said states and territories needed to act on "the best health advice" available in relation to border restrictions.

Australia's medical expert panel continues its attempts to define a coronavirus "hotspot" to provide clarity on when states should close their borders.

The term is being used to restrict travel but there are no guidelines on its meaning and the measures are having impacts including on people accessing health care, and agricultural supply chains.

National cabinet is due to develop an agricultural workers' code for cross-border travel - similar to arrangements already in place for truck drivers - when leaders meet again in two weeks' time.

Tourism businesses have also said they're at boiling point over the lack of clarity on closures.

Western Australia has no border opening in sight and Tasmania's borders will remain closed until at least December 1.

Queensland has warned its borders could remain sealed for several months or until its infections have fallen to zero.

The state on Saturday reported six more cases from a youth detention centre cluster, prompting an immediate lockdown of aged care homes in the state's southeast and a cap of 10 people on gatherings in the region without a COVID-safe plan.

Gatherings elsewhere it Queensland would be capped at 30 people.

It comes as Australians stranded aboard plead with state and federal government to increase the cap on the number of people returning from overseas.

Acting Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly said international arrival caps were discussed at national cabinet on Friday, but the decision was made to leave them as-is.

He says the issue is complicated by the additional limits imposed by individual states and territories.

"This is very much related to the capacity in the hotels - the capacity in terms of rooms, but also in terms of the supports that are needed to ensure that hotel parenting is safe and effective," Prof Kelly told reporters on Saturday.

He says about 4000 people are still returning to the country each week, and consular officials are supporting around 15,000 Australians abroad.