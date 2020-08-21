National

Pool, darts at Tas pubs in rule easing

By AAP Newswire

Darts and eight-ball pool will soon be back on the cards at pubs in Tasmania, but the slight loosening of coronavirus restrictions comes with a warning against complacency.

Premier Peter Gutwein on Friday said rules would be eased late next week to allow the two social activities.

The island state has just one COVID-19 case, a man who tested positive while in a northwest hospital after going to Melbourne for medical treatment.

"Where we can, we will look to loosen internal restrictions if appropriate," Mr Gutwein said.

Public Health Director Mark Veitch said densely packed bars won't be brought back and people would still have to be seated while drinking.

"It's reasonable for people to be able to play darts in small groups," Dr Veitch added.

Mr Gutwein earlier this week announced Tasmania's borders won't open before December, mainly due to the risk posed by Victoria's outbreak.

Tasmania is on the lightest level of internal virus restrictions.

"While we're one of the safest places in the world, things can turn in a heartbeat. I do want to remind people to follow the rules," Mr Gutwein said.

Tasmania is sending nine nurses and three Australian Medical Assistance Team members to help the virus fight in Victoria.

