NT lifts quarantine rule for NSW region

By AAP Newswire

Hugh Heggie - AAP

The Northern Territory has reopened its borders to country NSW but Sydney and all of Victoria remain coronavirus hotspots.

NT Chief Health Officer Hugh Heggie revoked the hotspot designation on Port Stephens, north of Newcastle.

"People arriving to the NT from Port Stephens will not have to enter mandatory quarantine," he said on Friday.

Anyone currently in mandatory Top End quarantine from the revoked hotspot will be released, Dr Heggie said.

Victoria and 32 councils in Greater Sydney remain on the NT's hotspot list.

Travellers arriving in the NT from or through a declared hotspot must undertake 14 days of mandatory supervised quarantine at a cost of $2500.

