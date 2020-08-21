National

Artist’s stepdaughter loses $2.2m appeal

By AAP Newswire

Australian artist John Olsen (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

The stepdaughter of renowned artist John Olsen has failed to overturn a finding she unduly influenced her terminally ill mother to obtain a $2.2 million secret "gift" two months before her death.

The then 91-year-old Archibald Prize winner sued Karen Howard Mentink, 58, in the NSW Supreme Court, alleging unconscionable procurement of monies of the estate of his wife Katharine Howard-Olsen.

In September 2019, the judge found in his favour, describing Ms Mentink as "a most unsatisfactory witness" who received the $2.2 million by reason of "undue influence or unconscionability" over her mother.

Ms Mentink challenged the decision on 12 grounds, contending the judge erred in his conclusions and in his rejections of certain defences.

"The primary judge should have found that the transfer of $2.2 million to the appellant was a gift resulting from an exercise of free and informed judgment on the part of the deceased," the grounds state.

But the NSW Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed her challenge, ordering her to pay her stepfather's legal costs.

Justices Anthony Meagher, Anthony Payne and Arthur Emmett said the judge's findings on unconscionable conduct were supported by the contemporaneous documents, oral evidence and probabilities.

They also ruled that Justice John Sackar did not err in concluding that the transaction by way of gift was not fair, just and reasonable.

"The defendant, knowing of her mother's illness, anxiety, change in behaviour, change in mood either was actively involved in or stood by and did nothing as she accepted an extraordinarily large gift," he said.

"It was an act of self-indulgence, somewhat callous and extraordinarily selfish on the part of the defendant.

"The defendant took no opportunity to suggest her mother seek independent advice, nor speak to anyone else in the family about such a large gift.""

When Ms Howard-Olsen died of cancer in December 2016, she had been married to the artist for 27 years.

Latest articles

National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire
National

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads ‘diminished’

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state’s south coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic disability pay scheme to slow virus

Victorian disability care staff will be reimbursed for not doing multi-site work, with the state and federal governments funding the $15 million scheme.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire