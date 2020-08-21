Artist’s stepdaughter loses $2.2m appeal

The stepdaughter of renowned artist John Olsen has failed to overturn a finding she unduly influenced her terminally ill mother to obtain a $2.2 million secret "gift" two months before her death.

The then 91-year-old Archibald Prize winner sued Karen Howard Mentink, 58, in the NSW Supreme Court, alleging unconscionable procurement of monies of the estate of his wife Katharine Howard-Olsen.

In September 2019, the judge found in his favour, describing Ms Mentink as "a most unsatisfactory witness" who received the $2.2 million by reason of "undue influence or unconscionability" over her mother.

Ms Mentink challenged the decision on 12 grounds, contending the judge erred in his conclusions and in his rejections of certain defences.

"The primary judge should have found that the transfer of $2.2 million to the appellant was a gift resulting from an exercise of free and informed judgment on the part of the deceased," the grounds state.

But the NSW Court of Appeal on Friday dismissed her challenge, ordering her to pay her stepfather's legal costs.

Justices Anthony Meagher, Anthony Payne and Arthur Emmett said the judge's findings on unconscionable conduct were supported by the contemporaneous documents, oral evidence and probabilities.

They also ruled that Justice John Sackar did not err in concluding that the transaction by way of gift was not fair, just and reasonable.

"The defendant, knowing of her mother's illness, anxiety, change in behaviour, change in mood either was actively involved in or stood by and did nothing as she accepted an extraordinarily large gift," he said.

"It was an act of self-indulgence, somewhat callous and extraordinarily selfish on the part of the defendant.

"The defendant took no opportunity to suggest her mother seek independent advice, nor speak to anyone else in the family about such a large gift.""

When Ms Howard-Olsen died of cancer in December 2016, she had been married to the artist for 27 years.