Ice fiend admits student’s hit-run killing

By AAP Newswire

Nisali Perera came to Australia believing it was a very safe country. She died crossing a Melbourne road on her way home from uni.

Ice addict Shane Cochrane already had a woeful driving record when he sped through a red light at Clayton in August 2019, hitting Ms Perera and killing her instantly.

The 20-year-old from Sri Lanka was thrown almost 60 metres, but Cochrane didn't stop.

Instead, he dumped the car at an abandoned church nearby and hopped in a DiDi ride share.

Footage of the collision was played to Victoria's County Court on Friday, after Cochrane, 38, pleaded guilty to offences including culpable driving causing death, and failing to stop and render assistance.

Ms Perera's parents feel guilty about sending their daughter to study commerce and business at Monash University.

"I still regret the fact that I let her go (to Australia)," her mother, Kamal, said in a statement.

"If I kept her back (home) ... she would have lived."

Ms Perera believed Australia was a safe country. She thought it was safe to cross the road.

"Nisali was our only child ... we took care of her as if our lives depended on it," Mrs Perera said.

"I have no hope for the future."

She and her husband despaired that their daughter wouldn't be able to care for them in their old age, as is custom in Sri Lankan culture.

Cochrane had already been sentenced 29 times, mostly for drug and driving offences, when he fatally struck Ms Perera.

He'd used ice the day before and was still under the influence when he sped unlicensed through the red light.

Cochrane was arrested sleeping at a home at Officer, southeast of Melbourne, five days after the crash.

"I was just driving along that road and ... the next thing I know, I've hit somebody, like, I didn't even see her one bit," he told police.

Barrister Simon Moglia conceded Cochrane's track record on the road was woeful.

"He cannot offer an explanation that is worthy about why he continued to drive (after hitting Ms Perera)," Mr Moglia said.

"He expects that he will be locked up for years and years."

Cochrane is thought to have a brain injury from prolonged drug use and trauma, after an upbringing marred by violence. His mother died from drugs when he was a teenager.

He remains in custody and will return to court for a further pre-sentence hearing at a later date.

