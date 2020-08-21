National

Morrison raises doubt over 2021 super rise

By AAP Newswire

ABS NATIONAL ACCOUNTS STOCK - AAP

1 of 1

Scott Morrison has given his strongest signal yet that a rise in the superannuation guarantee might not go ahead, should the economy continue to struggle in 2021.

The rate is set to rise from 9.5 per cent to 10 per cent in July next year, eventually rising to 12 per cent in 2025.

Coalition MPs have been lobbying for the prime minister not to allow the rise to go ahead, even though it has been legislated, arguing it is not good for business.

Mr Morrison told reporters in Canberra on Friday the government had not made a decision on the guarantee.

But he noted Reserve Bank governor Philip Lowe had said allowing the rise to go ahead would be bad for employment.

"And it is the circumstances that have occurred since the election which has made that the case," Mr Morrison said, referring to the impact of coronavirus on the economy.

"Prior to the election it was certainly my view that those were legislated changes and increases and we had no plans to change any of those.

"COVID-19 has occurred, people's jobs are at risk... (and) that said, it is something the government has to carefully consider."

However, he said the rise was not scheduled until July 2021, "so I don't think there is any undue haste that is needed here to consider these issues".

"I would certainly hope, and I am an optimist, that by May of next year that we are looking at a very different situation."

Latest articles

National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire
National

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads ‘diminished’

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state’s south coast.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic disability pay scheme to slow virus

Victorian disability care staff will be reimbursed for not doing multi-site work, with the state and federal governments funding the $15 million scheme.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire