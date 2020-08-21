Legal action against Tas native logging

National

By AAP Newswire

BOB BROWN - AAP

Former Greens leader Bob Brown has launched legal action against native forest logging in Tasmania, claiming it is not in accordance with federal law.

The challenge, lodged with the federal court on Thursday night, argues the Tasmanian regional forest agreement does not comply with a federal act.

The Bob Brown Foundation argues the agreement doesn't ensure the protection of endangered species and lacks proper enforcement mechanisms.

Lawyer for the foundation, Roland Browne, said the agreement allows forest management laws to be amended by Tasmania without reference to the Commonwealth.

"In Tasmania, the state does what it likes under the protection of the regional forestry agreement," he said.

The island state's regional forestry agreement, which was signed in 1997, is designed to balance the economic, social and environmental demands on native forests.

Bob Brown said he was encouraged by a May federal court ruling which found logging in parts of Victoria was illegal.

The court found Victoria logged 26 areas home to species at risk of extinction which are meant to be protected by both state and federal law - and planned to unlawfully log another 66.

"This is the first time the Federal Court has granted a final injunction to prevent logging of threatened wildlife habitat and the first time Victoria's logging industry - the largest in Australia - has been held to account," Environmental Justice lawyer Danya Jacobs said in a statement on Friday.

"We hope the Court's orders send a strong message to governments and industry across the country that if they flout the law at the expense of our threatened wildlife, the community will hold them to account in court."

Bob Brown says that is just what his foundation plans to do.

"This is a huge undertaking for us but everyone knows that the flattening and burning of native forests and wildlife is not ecologically sustainable," he said.

"The industry is based on a monumental lie and this challenge puts that lie to the test."

State-owned forestry company Sustainable Timber Tasmania has come under fire in recent months, with environmentalists saying habitat of the critically endangered swift parrot is slated to be logged.

The company's general manager Suzette Weeding told ABC Radio on Friday she was aware of the legal action but it was not yet appropriate to comment.

