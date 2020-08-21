National

NDIS cost shift for masks and face shields

By AAP Newswire

STUART ROBERT PRESS CLUB - AAP

1 of 1

National Disability Insurance Scheme participants in Victoria and NSW will no longer be charged for protective gear worn by their service providers.

Participants have until now been forced to dip into their NDIS plan funding to pay for the surgical masks and face shields.

But on Friday, citing community transmission of coronavirus in both states, the federal government announced providers could directly bill these costs to the agency responsible for running the scheme.

"We're making it simpler for NDIS providers to claim the costs of PPE to continue safely delivering face-to-face services to participants," Disability Minister Stuart Robert said.

Providers will be able to claim $1.70 per hour of support to cover the cost of PPE.

The government is also providing an urgent dispatch of masks and shields from the national stockpile to 48 supported living providers in Victoria that have struggled to source the equipment.

Latest articles

National

Aussie trial tests Trump-touted virus drug

More than 100 health workers have volunteered for an Australian-first trial to test the effectiveness of an anti-malaria drug to guard against COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Nurses detail mistakes in Vic quarantine

Returned travellers and nurses have told an inquiry into Victoria’s hotel quarantine scheme there was a lack of PPE, rooms were dirty and staff dismissive.

AAP Newswire
National

ACT, NSW south coast Nomads ‘diminished’

NSW Police have extradited the national president of the Nomads from the ACT over a series of shootings on the state’s south coast.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Ball rolling on virus jab deal for Aussies

The federal government is proceeding with a deal with a British drug company, which could see Australians get a free coronavirus jab early next year.

AAP Newswire
National

Syd quarantine hotel guard COVID positive

NSW chief health officer Kerry Chant says a security guard overseeing quarantine at Sydney’s Marriott Hotel has tested positive to COVID-19.

AAP Newswire
National

Australia suffers deadliest day of virus

The federal government is spending more money on mental health support for Victorians, where 25 new deaths have been recorded but new case numbers are falling.

AAP Newswire