No perfect data on disability virus cases

A senior federal government official has told a royal commission there is no exact data on how many people with disability have caught COVID-19 or died from the virus.

Simon Cotterell, secretary at the Department of Health, also said it was an omission that people with disability weren't explicitly mentioned in an early federal pandemic plan.

Mr Cotterell said the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS) had gathered statistics but the full picture wasn't known.

"We do not have perfect data on that issue," he said on Friday when asked how many people with a disability had caught the virus.

"The answer is we don't know."

Data released for the first time this week revealed there are 129 active cases among NDIS participants - 41 participants and 88 workers - with most in Victoria.

A federal government emergency health plan at the beginning of the pandemic in February did not explicitly mention people with disability, with a specific plan approved in April after sector lobbying.

"(The plan) was prepared very quickly and under great pressure by staff conscientiously doing their best," Mr Cotterell said.

"I think it is an omission that disability is not mentioned but ... the word vulnerable groups is used and via that mechanism, people with disability would be covered."

The commission is examining the federal government's preparedness and response to the pandemic for people with disability.

Deputy Chief Medical Officer Nick Coatsworth is among witnesses expected to appear before the Sydney-based commission on Friday.

It has heard evidence about a Melbourne woman who has been left without a carer for almost a month amid the city's tough lockdown.

Leading academic Anne Kavanagh has said she wrote to the government in April about her concerns for people with disability in congregate or group settings.

Andrew Richardson, CEO of service provider Aruma which supports 5400 people, said it was a struggle to get personal protective equipment early in the pandemic.

He said on Thursday disability work was "well down the pecking order" behind other health and aged care services.