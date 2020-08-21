Business SA backs wider travel bubble

Restrictions on South Australians travelling to other COVID-19 safe states are "nonsensical" and should be lifted to boost tourism and jobs, SA's peak business group says.

Business SA has joined Premier Steven Marshall in calling for a wider travel bubble between safe states and territories.

"It is disappointing to still see some states remaining closed to travellers from South Australia," chief executive Martin Haese said.

"South Australia currently has six active COVID cases who pose a low threat to the community."

Mr Haese said SA was essentially COVID Safe, yet jurisdictions such as Western Australia and Tasmania required people coming from SA to go into mandatory quarantine for 14 days and pay the bill.

"This is a major deterrent at a time when we need to turn the domestic tourism tap back on, not keep it off," he said.

"These nonsensical travel bans are also preventing the flow of travel between family and friends, which again has benefits to business in all five jurisdictions.

"The travel bubble between South Australia, the Northern Territory, Queensland, Western Australia and Tasmania needs to be two-way."

Business SA's call came as SA imposed tougher restrictions on communities close to the Victorian border as efforts continued to halt the spread of COVID-19.

The new measures from Friday prevent anyone living close to the border from entering SA, unless they qualify as an essential traveller.

People living in SA who travel to Victoria won't be allowed to return.

Some exemptions are in place including those people with properties that straddle the two states and for students in years 11 and 12.

The restrictions have prompted wide community debate, with some questioning the need as virus numbers in Melbourne start to drop.

But Treasurer Rob Lucas said the decisions had been taken with the best intentions to try to protect South Australians from coronavirus.

"There have been a number of cases in those western border communities and these decisions are not taken likely," he said.

"But I understand the concern and the pain being felt by some South Australians and some people from the western districts of Victoria.

"We hope it's a shorter period than a longer period."