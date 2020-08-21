National

Couple describes ‘chaos’ in Vic quarantine

By AAP Newswire

Stamford Plaza Hotel on in Melbourne

A returned traveller in Victoria's hotel quarantine says his mental health struggles were exacerbated, while his wife broke her foot during their stay.

Sue and Ron Erasmus and their two children arrived in Melbourne on May 1 from South Africa, where they had visited Mr Erasmus' father before he died.

They were taken to the Stamford Plaza, which along with the Rydges on Swanston were the only quarantine hotels to record major coronavirus outbreaks.

When they arrived, Mr Erasmus said he had to relay information about his personal circumstances to the Department of Health and Human Services at least twice a day.

"I felt like I lost my dad 14 times in the process," he told Victoria's inquiry into hotel quarantine on Friday.

"There was clearly a lack of, or no communication, about the situation of individuals."

Ms Erasmus said her husband grew increasingly distressed during their stay and was placed on a mental health watchlist.

"I have never seen him like that, he was extremely out of character. He was very agitated and not sleeping or sleeping too long," Ms Erasmus said.

Mr Erasmus was told to call a DHHS phone number and ask for a mental health counsellor by name. When he called, he was told the counsellor "did not exist".

"Call it chaos, call it a lack of organisation, it stopped me from doing (counselling)," Mr Erasmus said.

The couple also told the inquiry how two security guards left Ms Erasmus writhing on the floor in pain after she fractured her foot playing with their children during a fresh-air break.

"They left it to me to carry Sue back up to the room. They wouldn't touch us, they wouldn't come close to us," Mr Erasmus said.

The couple said it took six hours for her to be taken to hospital.

When she returned to the hotel in crutches, the couple asked for a room with a more accessible bathroom. It was not provided and Ms Erasmus went on to slip a disc in her back.

"At what was already a difficult time for our family, quarantine was always going to be difficult, but it really was made so much harder by how disorganised and disjointed the while (sic) process was," the couple said in their statement to the inquiry.

"The Stamford Hotel in our opinion on many levels was unprepared and unsuitable as a venue for mandatory detention. We were glad to be in Australia but did not feel safe there; we feel that Sue's injury was another visible outcome of the lack of (safety) measures put in place."

Another returned traveller, Liliana Ratcliff, will also give evidence on Friday, as will Luke Ashford, a senior employee at Parks Victoria who was seconded to the Department of Health and Human Services.

The former soldier and firefighter worked as an authorised officer in the quarantine program but resigned on June 18, saying the DHHS could not provide him with a safe working environment.

A security guard, who cannot be named for legal reasons, will appear in the afternoon.

He worked at two "hot hotels", where returned overseas travellers who tested positive to COVID-19 stayed.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

