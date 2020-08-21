SA man not guilty of cold case murder

A South Australian man charged with the 1973 cold case killing of his wife has been found not guilty of her murder but guilty of manslaughter.

Geoffrey Adams had pleaded not guilty to the murder of Colleen Adams, who went missing from their home in Maitland, on the Yorke Peninsula, 46 years ago.

Her remains were found in September 2018, buried in the backyard of the property.

The Supreme Court jury in his trial retired on Thursday afternoon and returned its verdict on Friday morning after deliberating for less than five hours.

At the opening of the trial last week, prosecutor Jim Pearce QC said the 72-year-old had struck his wife over the head with a metal bar and immediately began taking steps to conceal his crime.

"Within a few hours he dug a shallow grave in the backyard of the matrimonial home where he buried Mrs Adams' body," Mr Pearce said.

"He then set about laying a false trail - a trail designed to conceal his guilt."

But defence counsel Bill Boucaut QC told the jury there was no issue with the suggestion Adams caused the death of his wife.

"You would gather that from the very fact that he has pleaded guilty to manslaughter," Mr Boucaut said.

Mr Boucaut said no issue would also be taken that Adams buried his wife's body and then told a series of lies about what happened.

But he said just because someone had told what could be described as "despicable lies", that did not necessarily make him guilty of murder.

Adams will return to court for sentencing submissions next month.