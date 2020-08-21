COVID-19, the economy dominate NT campaign

The Northern Territory election campaign has ended much as it began - with the two major parties trading barbs over COVID-19 and the state of the economy.

The NT goes to the polls on Saturday, and the Labor government is tipped to reclaim power in a three-way race against the Country Liberal Party and newcomers Territory Alliance.

Chief Minister Michael Gunner made his final pitch to voters ahead of the national cabinet meeting on Friday - and again focused on his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Gunner told voters Labor are the party to keep Territorians safe from COVID-19.

"Who do you choose to steer the territory through the coronavirus crisis? Who do you trust to make the hard decisions, the right calls for your family?" he asked.

Despite its success containing COVID-19, Labor has been criticised during the campaign for its handling of the Territory's ailing economy.

But Mr Gunner said COVID-19 and economics are intertwined, and the virus has to be controlled so the NT can become the "comeback capital" of Australia.

"The opportunities are here. The jobs are here," he said.

CLP leader Lia Finocchiaro pointed to the NT's skyrocketing debt, and said 11,000 jobs had been lost on Labor's watch.

She said the CLP would work to create jobs and support police to tackle crime if elected.

"These are the clear issues Territorians are telling us no matter where you go," she said.

Ms Finocchiaro promised to reduce approval time frames for business, fast track major projects and simplify mining taxes to "signal to the world the territory is open for business".

The leader of the Top End's newest political party said voters want a change in Territory politics.

"I think Territorians are courageous enough to support a new form of governance," Territory Alliance leader Terry Mills said.

Mr Mills, a former CLP chief minister, said there is a vacuum at the heart of NT politics caused by "one of the worst governments ever" and an opposition that failed to hold them to account.

"We can not afford to do the same thing and expect different results," he said.

"We have to recognise democracy has been damaged ... We're not dealing with political problems anymore.

"They are very complex economic and social problems and we have to have a new approach."

The NT Electoral Commission on Friday raised concerns about low voter turnout in remote areas, with some divisions, such Arafura east of Darwin, failing to reach 50 per cent voter turnout.

Events such as funerals and ceremonies, which were put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic and are now taking place, are one cause.

As is the Australian Electoral Commission's automatic update system, which does not operate in areas where there is no postal delivery to street addresses.

Voter turnout isn't a problem elsewhere, however, with more than 47 per cent of eligible NT voters casting their ballot at early voting centres by Thursday afternoon.

It equates to 67,058 votes out of the 141,225 people on the electoral roll, the electoral commission says.